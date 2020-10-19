DHT (NYSE:DHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.70 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The business’s revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DHT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

