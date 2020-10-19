DHT (NYSE:DHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.70 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
Shares of DHT opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DHT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
