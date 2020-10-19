Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,475 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 38,993 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

