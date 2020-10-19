Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $617,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

