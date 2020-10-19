Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 24,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 698.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHC opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

