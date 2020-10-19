Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after purchasing an additional 426,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in argenx by 840.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 2,157.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 27.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $269.90 on Monday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.20.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

