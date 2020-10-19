Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $90.63 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

