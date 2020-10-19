Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $207.45 on Monday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $212.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

