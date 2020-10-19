Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 140,809 Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Precigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $39,985.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,640.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 808,518 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.