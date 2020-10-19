Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after buying an additional 1,318,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

