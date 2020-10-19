Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 130.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $130.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

