Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $149.97 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

