Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $480,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $214.99 on Monday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.76. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Holdings in argenx SE
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Holdings in argenx SE
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 140,809 Precigen, Inc.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 140,809 Precigen, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc.
Baidu Inc Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC
Baidu Inc Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report