Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $480,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $214.99 on Monday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.76. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

