Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 12,300 Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,152,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,054 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

