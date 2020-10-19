Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 402,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kroger by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.07 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

