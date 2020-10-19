Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $48,000 in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

CDXC opened at $5.00 on Monday. Chromadex Corp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

