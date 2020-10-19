15,800 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17, a PEG ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

