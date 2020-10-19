Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $111,000 Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.