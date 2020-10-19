Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,743,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

