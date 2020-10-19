Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

