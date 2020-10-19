2,699 Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,482,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 76,826 shares in the last quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advent Interntional Corp MA now owns 836,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -376.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.