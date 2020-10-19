Arden Trust Co Buys 909 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.40%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

