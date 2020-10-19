Arden Trust Co Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12.

