General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.29 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

