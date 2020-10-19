Arden Trust Co Sells 2,736 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,108,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 113,176 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 661,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.75 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.