First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

