First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 381 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

