First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

