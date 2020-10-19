First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
