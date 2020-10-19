First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 910 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

