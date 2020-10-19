Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.65. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

