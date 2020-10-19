Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22. Novavax posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 329.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $30.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.40.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share
Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co.
Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share
Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co.
Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips
Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report