Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22. Novavax posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 329.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $30.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

