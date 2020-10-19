Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

