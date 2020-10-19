Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

