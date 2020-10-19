Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,634,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,698,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $33.77 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.