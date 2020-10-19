Arden Trust Co Sells 1,130 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

