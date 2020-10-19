Arden Trust Co Has $243,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 343,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 45,463.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $145.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

