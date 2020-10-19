Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 117,548 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 221.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 63.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

