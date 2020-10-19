Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOI opened at $6.28 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.