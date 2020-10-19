11,545 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.