Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

