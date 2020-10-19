Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

NTRS opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

