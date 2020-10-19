Mission Wealth Management LP Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at $105,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 107.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

