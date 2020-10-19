Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

