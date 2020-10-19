Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.