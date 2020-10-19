Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.