1,964 Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $378.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.85. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,112 shares of company stock worth $246,515,630. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

