Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,573.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,436.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.