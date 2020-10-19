Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

