Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 233.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,960,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $293.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

