MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Several analysts recently commented on MNOV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 170,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
