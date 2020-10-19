Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 379.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after buying an additional 395,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 24.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,121,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,900,000 after purchasing an additional 219,862 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Nutrien by 36.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

